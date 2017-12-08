This Astrological Rule Says Opposites Attract

Take Capricorn and Cancer, for example — a serious, hardworking earth sign and an intuitive, nurturing water sign. These signs differ most clearly in how they express their emotions. Or, put another way, this is where they teach each other the most. Caps have a tendency to beat themselves up when something goes wrong, and Cancers understand the value of forgiveness (particularly for oneself). Meanwhile, Crabs often internalise their feelings and frustrations to the point that they shut down. Fortunately for them, impatient, sometimes blunt, Goats will cut to the chase and not only ask what's wrong, but what they can do to make it right, too.