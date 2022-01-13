At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 22 when I moved to LA after graduating from college. I didn't have a job lined up when I moved. It was agreed that my parents would pay my first month's rent, we would spilt my second month's rent 50/50, and then it was all on me. I found a job after a few weeks of being in LA and stuck to that plan. After about a year of living in LA, my parents told me it was time for me to start paying for my car insurance. They slowly eased me into adulthood expenses, which was so, so generous of them. In terms of financial safety net, my parents would help me with anything I needed if something went wrong, or I could easily move back in with them. If I ever did need to rely on them for money, they would give me what I needed, but they would look at it as a loan and I would be expected to pay them back over time.