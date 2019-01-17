Dating Diaries Of A 50-Something Divorcée: The 7 Deadly Steves

Once corrected on the app, the response rate slowed down – a lot – but there were a few men who were interested in meeting me. It all felt too random though. I'm organised, I like a plan and I’d heard of women who only dated architects, or others who liked professional men because they themselves were professional. They felt that by choosing to date people who are interested in certain things, they could reconnect with aspects of their life that they might have let slide. I looked at the men who had favourited me and put them into groups. Maybe we all attract a type and maybe there is a reason for that. The types who had contacted me seemed to be, in no particular order: Americans (I had been married to an American, maybe they could sense it), men who work in construction (I’m partial to home improvement and know my way around a tape measure), and men called Steve.