For This Year's Swimsuits, One Strap Is Better Than Two

Summer 2018's swim line-up is rife with one strap cut-out monokinis, ruffled single shoulder bikinis, and every silhouette style in between. With the popularity of one-shouldered dresses and tops still very much alive, we're not totally surprised the look has been translated into swimwear as well. On a practical note, a one strapped swimsuit also doubles as a compromise for support when a option for a full strapless suit is too much too handle. Plus, it's a more interesting alternative to that whole wearing a one-piece-as-a-bodysuit thing.