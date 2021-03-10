How To End Food Waste, Depending On How You Shop

How to waste less

– A weekly shop suits planners.

– Before you shop, do a good audit of what’s in your cupboards and fridge.

– Write a detailed shopping list based on recipes, with amounts that you can refer back to at the shops to make sure you don’t overbuy fresh food.

– Buy loose veg so you are not left with huge leftovers from large bags.

– Avoid being tempted by offers and 2-for1 deals. If you waste the excess, it’s not a good deal; if you know you will use it or can adapt a recipe then go for it.

– Do not shop when you are hungry.

– If you shop once a week then it is key to make sure your food is stored carefully.

– Make sure you cook the food you buy. If plans change and you don’t cook, then double-cook the night after and freeze that meal. Or take into account what food may last until next week and shop accordingly the week after.

– Try to cook the things with a shorter life early in the week and the things which may last longer at the end.

– Learn how to make the things that don’t last a week or plan to pick those up in the week. If your bread lasts a month you are buying the wrong bread.