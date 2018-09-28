Since moving to Canada and later telling her family that she identifies as transgender, their relationship has been fraught. The extent to which is heartbreaking: "My dad is in the hospital and I can’t even go see him because my sister and her [mother] teamed up and said you’re not welcome to come as 'Iman', you have to come as a boy," she explains. But what's remarkably inspiring about Iman and her story is that even under the weight of this pressure, discrimination and sadness, she refuses to crumble. "Before, it used to bother me but now it does not because if you don’t love yourself first how are you going to love other people?"