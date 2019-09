How Marrying Into An Eco-Warrior Family Changed My Life For The Better

What I have found most difficult among all this rage and confusion about how we ended up here is balancing guilt with realistic expectations. I’m not the next Greta Thunberg and I don’t want to stop showering or become a Grade 5 Vegan (fans of The Simpsons will know this is not eating anything which casts a shadow). I do, however, want to try my best and so my challenge changes regularly. It used to mean buying less meat, now it means buying less dairy. I don’t shop fast fashion and I check the air miles on my produce. More than that, it’s about picking battles. I used to collect recycling from one of the places I worked, sacks of drinks cans over my shoulder like an eco-warrior Santa. Now I want to focus on conversations with friends, family, colleagues and a wider circle to encourage them to do the right thing. This should mean I don’t have to go through the bins anymore and so, to compensate, I bought the office a recycling bin so they could sort it out themselves.