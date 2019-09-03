How Marrying Into An Eco-Warrior Family Changed My Life For The Better

Ever since that death-defying dive into the deep end with my in-laws, I have slowly woken up to the climate crisis. Through thoughtful conversation, healthy debate and role-model behaviour from them, I have learned what sustainability really means – and it sucks. Turns out, and I’m sure this is something you’re already painfully aware of, loads of fun things are really bad for the planet. You know balloons, those magical plastic things that we send off into the sky in memory of loved ones? Well, they burst and land in the sea and kill animals, which is actually a pretty shitty thing to do in someone’s memory. It’s all fun and games blowing bubbles in your milkshake until a turtle is having a plastic straw surgically removed from its nostril on your Facebook feed. And glitter! Well, I actually always hated glitter anyway so whatever, but the other stuff still stands.