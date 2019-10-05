Olivia Colman Has Recorded A Surprising ’90s Song For Charity

Olivia Colman is having an incredible year. She won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her performance in The Favourite, one of the most amazingly strange films in recent memory. She was hilariously horrible in series two of Fleabag. And she's about to play Queen Elizabeth II in series three of The Crown, one of the must-watch shows of the autumn.
Now she's recorded a cover of Portishead's "Glory Box" for an upcoming charity album – yes, really! Colman's recording of the trip-hop classic, which became a hit single in 1995 and was later used in teen movie The Craft, is part of the BBC's charity compilation album Children in Need: Got It Covered.
Colman isn't the only household name to have recorded a surprising cover version for the album. Her The Crown co-star Helena Bonham has taken on Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now", Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker has tackled Coldplay's "Yellow", and Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones has covered Clean Bandit's disco banger "Symphony".
Check out the full track listing below, courtesy of the BBC:
Helena Bonham Carter has covered "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell
Jim Broadbent has covered "Blue Moon" by Rogers and Hart
Olivia Colman has covered "Glory Box" by Portishead
Shaun Dooley has covered "Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift
Luke Evans has covered "Smile" by Charlie Chaplin
Suranne Jones has covered "Symphony" by Clean Bandit
Adrian Lester has covered "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder
Himesh Patel has covered "All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers
David Tennant has covered "Sunshine on Leith" by The Proclaimers
Jodie Whittaker has covered "Yellow" by Coldplay
Children in Need: Got It Covered is out on 1st November. In the meantime, you can whet your appetite with one of the best ever actress-moonlights-as-singer moments, "What If" by Kate Winslet!
