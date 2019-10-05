Olivia Colman Has Recorded A Surprising ’90s Song For Charity

Helena Bonham Carter has covered "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent has covered "Blue Moon" by Rogers and Hart

Olivia Colman has covered "Glory Box" by Portishead

Shaun Dooley has covered "Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans has covered "Smile" by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones has covered "Symphony" by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester has covered "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel has covered "All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

David Tennant has covered "Sunshine on Leith" by The Proclaimers

Jodie Whittaker has covered "Yellow" by Coldplay