An Ode To Now That's What I Call Music & The Dawn Of My Musical Awakening

In the '80s and '90s, compilation albums made a lot of sense. Before YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Deezer and all the rest, building a music library was a painstaking – not to mention expensive – labour of love. Nowadays, we have artists' entire back catalogues at our fingertips but 20 or 30 years ago, the only way to get your hands on a new track was to tape it off the radio or bowl along to HMV on a Saturday to buy the single. Albums like Now were a neat solution to cassette tape clutter, rounding up the latest hits while they were fresh. But in 2018, how we listen to music has changed. If we hear a song we like, we can download it in one click or stream it to our heart’s content; meanwhile the business of putting together a compilation album is such that, by the time it comes out, we’ve played those 'latest hits' to death. Case in point: The lead track on Now 100 is "One Kiss" by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, released in the UK on 6th April – three months ago.