An Ode To Now That's What I Call Music & The Dawn Of My Musical Awakening

I have a theory that the idiosyncrasies of Now’s track listings contribute in no small part to its enduring popularity. There is without question a hierarchy: the biggest songs go at the beginning – think " Spice Up Your Life ", " Baby One More Time ", " Bad Romance " – and the weaker, 'filler' tracks towards the end, by which point most people have stopped listening or gone off to do the washing up. Then within that hierarchy, you can spot trends and rivalries. The boy band vs. girl band wars of the mid to late '90s are in evidence from Now 34 onwards, later superseded by genuine infighting and acrimonious splits: solo tracks from Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C appear on Now 44 alone (Geri pops up twice). Robbie Williams is everywhere, natch. But what I love most are the completely illogical moments – the glitches in The Matrix, if you will. Like the strange segue from Bob The Builder to Eva Cassidy singing "Over The Rainbow" . Or the glaringly obvious theme of three of the last four tracks on Now 38 : Cast's "I'm So Lonely"; Peter Andre's "Lonely"; Boyz II Men's "4 Seasons Of Loneliness". Consider them little musical Easter eggs. (Although please can someone find Now 38's track lister and check they're okay?)