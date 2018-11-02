What Team R29 Will Be Wearing This Winter

Hello to layering, cosy knits and (very nearly) all things festive. This month, we may be dealing with actual cold but we're also embracing warm clothes, layers and eyeing up the perfect winter coat to see us through until – let's be honest – February 2019.
For our winter wish list, team Refinery is loving tones of emerald, mustard, rust and navy. Bishop sleeves and bell bottoms are also a team favourite. And once you get scrolling, you'll find a plethora of cosy knits, delicate jewellery, trainers and boots to inspire your November style.
Without further ado, have a look at what R29 are coveting for the chilly month ahead...
