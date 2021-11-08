The Nose Cuff Is The Non-Committal Face Accessory You’re About To See Everywhere

The demand for them speaks to a greater need for us all to embrace maximalist accessories after lockdown. And, naturally, after the concentrated period of time that we spent hyper-focused on our faces in Zoom calls, it’s no wonder that accessories of the face are shining again. As Salgado says, it’s the unique and whimsical shapes that tend to resonate with people, including the chains. “As I’ve progressed, I’ve come to notice it’s my more unconventional shapes that people seem to gravitate towards,” she says. “I think people really like the idea that no one piece is the same as the next.”