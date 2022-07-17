Do you worry about money now?

It's complicated. I'm amazed I bring in my current income working in nonprofit. Aside from the wedding costs, I have been putting a lot of my paychecks toward my employer's retirement plan since I feel very behind on those contributions. I couldn't put much toward retirement until approximately three years ago when I switched jobs and started making double my previous salary (and hit the six-figure mark for the first time). My partner, A., finished his doctorate and started working around the same time. My first job out of college was working for a global conglomerate making $29,000, and my income wobbled in the mid-five-figure range across different jobs from 2009-2019, with several stints of unemployment. Those experiences and roles stayed with me and I learned to never take a good job for granted. I was also one of the many impacted by 2020 pandemic layoffs. Fortunately, I landed the role I'm in now and negotiated a significant pay increase. A. and I are planning our big wedding celebration abroad this fall and are having a civil ceremony at City Hall prior. We're covering all the wedding expenses ourselves, split 50/50, so that's the big expense we're paying off this year. Our wedding expenses are higher than we expected, but still roughly in budget, due to the rising costs and supply chain issues.