Does A Breakup Really Need To Be Someone’s Fault?

Regardless of the changes to the law, Kai believes that everyone going through a big breakup should seek therapy – whether or not you're married or in a civil partnership. "It’s the start of an intense grieving period of that relationship and can feel really isolating, especially if nobody around you is going through the same thing," she says. "Give yourself time to heal and the space to feel what you’re feeling. Don’t judge yourself if you’re fine one day and in tears on the floor the next. It’ll get worse before it gets better. But it WILL get better, and inevitably you’ll come out so much happier. Be kind to yourself." Being kind to yourself begins with being kind during the breakup or divorce. Great relationships end and it doesn’t have to be anyone’s fault. Period.