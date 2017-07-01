We Went Braless For 3 Days — & The Results Weren't What We'd Expected

According to society, you're supposed to wear a bra all the time. And while it's pretty evident they help give our boobs shape and lend some much-needed support to everything from yoga to backless-dress wearing, we decided to follow in Rihanna's fearless footsteps and free the nipple for three glorious days. No lie: Our first foray into braless-ness left us feeling a little, well, exposed — especially when it came to some unsolicited — and unwelcome — commentary. But, once we sunk into the routine, we actually found that we loved the way our newly-liberated breasts looked in clothing (and, more importantly, the surprising confidence boost that followed). The verdict? We're all about the contagious self-love we explored when we left our bras at home.
Watch the video above to learn more about our awesome experience, and let us know: Would you break-up with your bra for three days?
