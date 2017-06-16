First time wearing just a sports bra to yoga tonight! I am deciding to challenge myself. I have always told myself that I simply couldn't wear just a sports bra in class. I was self conscious about my breasts hanging and sagging in certain positions. I was nervous to show off all of my bloat. I have the biggest body shape in my class, and I just felt all around scared to bare my body in the same way my peers did. I didn't know what would happen if I was naked in my skin in front of a class. Well tonight, I'm saying F it to my fears. I deserve to take up space too. I am allowed to sag and exist in the same way as others in the gym. It is 90+ degrees and I am gonna feel free and fluid in my skin tonight. ?? #bopo #bodyposi #bodypositivity #stretchmarks #plussize #selfcare #selflove #spoonie #selfworth #selfloveclub #bopowarrior #loveyourself #effyourbeautystandard

