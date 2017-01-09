15 Travel Ideas For Every New Year's Resolution

We make New Year’s resolutions every year, but it’s usually not much fun trying to keep them. Losing weight means dragging yourself to the gym and cutting back on some of your favorite foods. Trying to meet new people involves, well, Tinder. But there is a way to combine your 2016 goals with actual fun and enjoyment.
Instead of treating those resolutions like a chore that you’ll abandon by February, why not plan a vacation that will help you keep them? We’ve collected three trip ideas for each of five of the most common New Year’s resolutions, from getting fit to being more adventurous. Plus, all of them will help you keep your lifelong resolution to travel more.
This article was first published on December 29, 2015.
Instead of treating those resolutions like a chore that you’ll abandon by February, why not plan a vacation that will help you keep them? We’ve collected three trip ideas for each of five of the most common New Year’s resolutions, from getting fit to being more adventurous. Plus, all of them will help you keep your lifelong resolution to travel more.
This article was first published on December 29, 2015.