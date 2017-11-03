Now Halloween is (finally) over, it's time to start planning for the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas; New Year's Eve. The date when we can finally say goodbye to 2017 and embrace the brand new year ahead. And after everything the last 12 months have brought, it's safe to say that your NYE celebrations should definitely involve a holiday.
Despite there being people in the world who plan this sort of thing months in advance, there are plenty of beautiful places still available for you to escape to this New Year.
So whether you're planning to ring in 2018 with a few friends, throw a massive party or have an early night with someone you love, we've found the perfect getaway for every kind of New Year celebration. Raise a glass of prosecco to 2018 and treat yourself to the New Year's Eve all 2017 survivors deserve.
Click through for our favourite getaways, and get booking, stat.
