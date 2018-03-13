For my final challenge, I decided to really test my limits by signing up for a co-ed naked yoga class. But as I made my way over, I started thinking more about what was in store and realised I couldn't do it. While I knew it was important to step outside my comfort zone, I also recognised the need to stay true to who I am and not push myself too far. The idea of being naked in a room full of strangers just isn't for me. So I decided to dip my toes into the practice by doing it at home instead. That night, I came home from work, took off all my clothing, and practiced some sun salutations totally naked. I’m not going to lie — I was pretty uncomfortable at first (even if no one else was there). But when I kicked back into downward-facing dog and closed my eyes, I forgot I was even naked and let the day — and my insecurities — melt away.