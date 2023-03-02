Netflix’s The Strays Highlights The Horror Of Colourism

Marvin (Myrie) and Abigail (Bakray) stand out in the small English town; they are unambiguously Black and dark-skinned, with afro hair. They entice Sebastian and Mary with their mother's worst fears: skipping school, drinking and “bunning zoot” all to the sound of the UK Grime anthem, ‘Talkin’ Da Hardest’. Between the sinister smiles and all the shadowy looming outside windows, Abigail and Marvin are understood as something to fear. Neve flinches at mere glimpses of them. Unlike other films that fall under the Black horror genre where racism is the perceived threat, in The Stray’s, Blackness, via Abigail and Marvin, is positioned as the very thing to be afraid of. It’s a potentially harmful message that, overall, doesn’t quite sit right.