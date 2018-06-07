Story from Gift Guides

3 Ways To Style Summer's Freshest Trends

Georgia Murray, Luke & Nik, Casey Bird
Sunshine is finally here, bringing with it an abundance of fresh trends to take your wardrobe into SS18. From romantic florals to contemporary-cool co-ords via colour-drenching tones and statement-making accessories, NET-A-PORTER plays host to the most exciting new brands and heritage houses, with a surplus of fresh-from-the-catwalk trends to suit every occasion in your summer calendar. Setting you up for the season’s sun-soaked garden parties, weekend getaways or perhaps that destination wedding, we shot our favourite pieces from the retailer’s summer edit at London’s luscious Kew Gardens.
