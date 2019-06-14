Net-A-Porter's summer sale has landed and boy, are we in for a treat. With thousands of pieces up to 50% off, it's the chance to buy that Rixo dress you've had in your basket for the past few months, or finally invest in some ankle boots that you know you'll get good wear out of come winter.
But with hundreds of pages of products to sift through, it can be hard to know where to begin. Enter: us. We've gone through the lot to find the best pieces that'll be worth every penny, whether they're of-the-moment trends (like tie-dye) or investment forever pieces.
Click through to see the workwear blazers, mini dresses and patent jackets we're snagging in the Net-A-Porter sale.