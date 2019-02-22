This New Podcast Is About What It's Really Like To Come Out As Non-Binary

Where do you start with that, you ask? Episode one is called "Realising" and sees Caitlin and Amrou take a trip down to Brighton to visit the Museum of Transology. Curator E-J Scott talks them through his own experiences beyond the gender binary and about the time his partner had to collect his breasts in two Mason jars after having them removed. They discuss his concerns about the term 'non-binary', and that he finds it "really problematic that they are starting their gender description with a negative" while Caitlin muses on what the queers of the future might think of our generation and the language we use now. It's true that there's no way any one person can untangle the intricate reality of gender identity alone. Which is why the questions Caitlin and Amrou ask each other and their listeners couldn't be more valuable.