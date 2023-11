I Didn’t Embrace My Natural Hair At The Start Of My Career — But It’s Not Too Late

Between more Black hair products becoming available in mainstream stores to seeing far more textured hair representation on TV, we’re often told that things have changed for the better. Fingers point towards the natural hair movement as the catalyst for the noticeable shift in attitudes towards Black hair. Though the roots of the natural hair movement were first established in the 1960s, amidst the Civil Rights era, it was revived in the 2010s via YouTube. While the overall success of the natural hair movement is widely debated across social media platforms , especially when it comes to the treatment and acceptance of 4C hair, few would argue with the idea that, at the height of their popularity, Black creators helped raise a whole generation of Black teens on their self-loving natural hair tutorials . It’s the very reason why, if you ask my younger sister (aged 20) what she thinks about her natural hair, she only has a few words: “I love it.” She then shrugs as if the question itself is entirely redundant — because why wouldn’t she love the hair that grows out of her own scalp?