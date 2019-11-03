The November issue of National Geographic Magazine is the first ever issue exclusively written and photographed by women.
This latest issue of the magazine celebrates women around the world, highlighting the female voices throughout history - the women who fearlessly push boundaries and inspire.
As well as the incredible photography National Geographic is famous for the historic issue offers new insight into the lives of women worldwide. Data from the 2019-2020 Women, Peace and Security Index, provides an insight into the best and worst places to live as a woman today. The index measures women’s inclusion in society, their overall security and their exposure to discrimination based on factors such as employment, education, financial access, community safety, domestic violence and law-based discrimination. Norway ranks first, the United Kingdom came in at #7 and Yemen ranks last.
Ahead we've chosen 10 incredible images to celebrate the November 2019 issue of National Geographic and the book, WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection. Click through to see them...
The issue is on sale from on sale from Wednesday 6th November. You can access National Geographic's new Women of Impact online hub here.
The issue is on sale from on sale from Wednesday 6th November. You can access National Geographic's new Women of Impact online hub here.