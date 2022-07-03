1 p.m. — R. complains that he's bored so we decide to go to Gravely Point to lay out and read and watch the airplanes. We pack some green beans as a snack. When we get there we lay out our picnic blanket under a tree and read for a while. I'm reading After I Do by my favourite author Taylor Jenkins Reid. After an hour or so, a big family with tons of rowdy children decides to camp out directly next to us and R. reminds me he has to schedule his vasectomy soon, I get a good laugh out of that. With everything going on with Roe v. Wade we have decided that the best plan for us is for him to get a vasectomy. I have had an abortion before and it is emotionally hard, and I don't want to have to think about the risk of that again. Also, R. getting a vasectomy means I can get my Copper IUD removed, yay!