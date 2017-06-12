Every summer weekend, a mass migration takes place in the largest city in the U.S.: Desperate to get away from sweltering subway cars and throngs of tourists, New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons, a picture-perfect strip on Long Island. While the posh getaway has all the glamour and pretty landscapes to justify the hefty costs, its luster has somewhat diminished in recent years: Reality TV crews are descending en masse upon the seaside enclave, and people are not happy about it.
If your idea of summertime bliss doesn't involve any Kardashians, allow us to propose an exciting alternative for your next vacation. Muskoka is quickly gaining buzz as Canada's answer to the Hamptons, thanks to its convenient location and collection of pretty lakes. Just a two-hour drive from Toronto and an hour flight from NYC, this hideout has been a favorite of the likes of Tom Hanks and Kate Hudson. To show you the best of "Hamptons of the North," we've tapped Anne Hepfer — a Toronto-based interior designer who owns a lake house in Muskoka — to share her top recommendations in the region. The best part? You won't ever have to wait in line for the Jitney.