If you are participating in Sober October , you may have encountered what might be referred to as an "Instagrammification of sobriety": this idea that a life without alcohol is one of endless sunshine and rainbows, in which we are automatically prettier, skinnier and a lot more productive. We are told that the initial phase of intense, white-knuckled anxiety is only a prologue to the best life we’ve ever known. Mind you – in many ways – this is true. Sobriety has made me infinitely more receptive to the joy of seeing a best friend get married, the wonder of swimming in the ocean or the awe of looking into the eyes of my golden retriever, who never leaves my side. Yet it has also made me more vulnerable to the pain of a burning world , the death of a beloved family member or the baby in my womb, who was lost to me before I ever got to hold her.