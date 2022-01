Young Women Open Up About Their Experience Of Alcoholics Anonymous

For the young women who do rely on AA as a lifeline in their recovery, new spaces are emerging. It’s difficult to get official statistics on Alcoholics Anonymous as the organisation does not publish data. Anecdotally, it is popular for those in 'recovery' from alcohol because it is accessible – there are meetings all over the country throughout the week at different times of day – and, above all, it is free. It can be difficult to access addiction treatment on the NHS because of the waiting times for mental health support. In 2021 an estimated 8 million people in England with mental health problems could not get specialist help. At the same time, private addiction rehabilitation in Britain can cost thousands of pounds per week.