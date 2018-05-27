The wedding day itself was a dream. I loved the whole day, it couldn't have gone any better, mainly thanks to my mum and sister. The actual walk down the aisle was a bit of a blur but I remember us both panicking a little – I got married in my village church (where my mum, aunties and grandma all got married). It's old and has a grate down the middle of the aisle where the heating pipes run. We were terrified of getting our heels stuck. Also, Mum was wearing a massive hat. I remember having to lean away from her so as not to be attacked by it. I have a picture of us walking through the church grounds, with Mum walking down the middle of the path and me struggling not to be pushed off the side. They are all wonderful memories, though.