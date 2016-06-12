If you've been made to wear high heels at work, MPs are inviting you to share your experiences as part of a new inquiry.
The inquiry has been launched after a petition titled "Make it illegal for a company to require women to wear high heels at work" attracted more than 142,000 signatures.
The petition was launched by Nicola Thorp, a woman who was sent home from a temp job at a London-based multinational because she refused to adhere to a dress code requiring her to wear heels of between two and four inches. After Thorp's story hit the headlines in May, we asked, "What do you high heels stand for in 2016?"
Thorp's petition argues: "It's still legal in the UK for a company to require female members of staff to wear high heels at work against their will. Dress code laws should be changed so that women have the option to wear flat formal shoes at work, if they wish. Current formal work dress codes are out-dated and sexist."
In a post on Parliament's website, the Petitions Committee says it wants to hear from women who have found themselves in a similar position to Thorp because their "experiences will help us understand the problem."
"It will also give us an idea of how many people this affects and help us to decide what action to recommend to the Government," the Committee adds.
If you wish to share your experiences, you have until 10am on the 16th of June to post a comment on the inquiry's web forum. You can post anonymously, if you wish, and the Committee asks you not to name any specific companies or employers.
