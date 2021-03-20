The folks at Airbnb has revealed their 21 most wishlisted properties of 2021, and every single one is in the UK.
Confirming the growing population of staycations, the properties range from an undercover woodland treehouse in West Sussex to a luxury glamping pod in southwest Wales.
Many of the in-demand properties are situated in secluded countryside locations, underlining the way pandemic life has made us crave nature.
“The pandemic has prompted a fundamental shift in travel and a realignment of what’s most important to us as human beings," an Airbnb spokesperson said.
"As we prepare to be able to travel once again, where previously, our most wishlisted homes have been dominated by far-flung and exotic destinations, this year it’s all about the rural retreats to explore on domestic shores."
