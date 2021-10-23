These Are Officially The Most Popular Baby Names In England & Wales

The most popular baby names of 2020 in England and Wales have been revealed by the ONS (Office for National Statistics).
For the fifth consecutive year, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names given to girls' and boys' respectively.
There is some change in this year's list, though. Ivy and Rosie replaced Grace and Freya in the top 10 girls’ names, while Archie replaced Charlie in the top 10 boys’ names. This marks the first time since 2005 that Charlie hasn't made the boys' top 10.
Interestingly, the ONS have also reported a generational split when it comes to baby names. Whereas parents over 35 are more likely to pick longer, more traditional names, parents under 35 lean towards shorter, more modern names.
"Oliver and Olivia held onto the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them," said Siân Bradford of the ONS. "We continue to see the age of mothers having an impact on the choice of baby name. Archie jumped into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time, driven by younger mothers as well as the obvious Royal link. While on the girls’ side Ivy rose to sixth place."
Bradford also pointed out that popular culture "continues to provide inspiration for baby names" – no surprise given that cottagecore and Bridgerton-themed baby names have both been having a moment.
"Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme Sex Education, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020," Bradford added. "While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film The Wolf of Wall Street."
Below, you can check out infographics showing how the popularity of boys' and girls' names varies according to the age of the mother. You can also check out the most recent list of Scotland's most popular baby names.