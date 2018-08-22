Congratulations Geminis, you came out on top (97 laureates were Gemini), with clever Libras in second place (93) and Virgos in third when it comes to brains (88). Leos, Scorpios and Capricorns came towards the end of the list, but don't let that deter you...and if it makes you feel better, know that you share a sign with such illustrious names as Barack Obama, Marie Curie and Martin Luther King respectively. The complete – and utterly unscientific – list, and more notable winners and their signs are below...