If you are into astrology then you've probably read a lot of things about your star sign – from how it influences your sex life, your relationships and your greatest fears to even the makeup you wear – but have you ever wondered if your sign is smarter than all the other signs of the Zodiac?
Cease wondering, horoscope readers, as some people with far too much time on their hands have analysed the 12 astrological signs of 900 previous Nobel Prize winners (going back to 1901) and, they say, can tell which stars are the brightest and which could do with a few more sparks.
Congratulations Geminis, you came out on top (97 laureates were Gemini), with clever Libras in second place (93) and Virgos in third when it comes to brains (88). Leos, Scorpios and Capricorns came towards the end of the list, but don't let that deter you...and if it makes you feel better, know that you share a sign with such illustrious names as Barack Obama, Marie Curie and Martin Luther King respectively. The complete – and utterly unscientific – list, and more notable winners and their signs are below...
Aquarius
Toni Morrison (Literature). Also won a Pulitzer prize for her novel Beloved.
Pisces
Albert Einstein (Physics)
John Steinbeck (Literature)
Aries
Al Gore (Peace)
Kofi Annan (Peace)
Taurus
Pierre Curie (Physics): joint award with wife Marie Curie.
Guglielmo Marconi (Physics): inventor of the radio.
Rita Levi-Montalcini (Physiology or Medicine): honoured for her work in neurobiology. The first Nobel laureate to reach the age of 100.
Gemini
Bob Dylan (Literature)
Svetlana Alexievich (Literature)
Betty Williams (Peace): Northern Irish pacifist defending children and women's rights.
Cancer
Malala Yousafzai (Peace): youngest Nobel Prize winner of all time.
Ernest Hemingway (Literature)
Nelson Mandela (Peace)
Dalai Lama (Peace)
Leo
Barack Obama (Peace)
Virgo
Gerty Theresa Cori (Physiology or Medicine): first American women to win a Nobel Prize in science.
Libra
T. S. Eliot (Literature)
Scorpio
Marie Curie (Chemistry and Physics)
Selma Lagerlöf (Literature): first female writer to win a Nobel Prize.
Sagittarius
Winston Churchill (Literature)
Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (Peace): awarded peace prize for his opposition to Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.
Capricorn
Martin Luther King, Jr. (Peace)
