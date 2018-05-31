There are the creepy sounds that startle you awake from a peaceful slumber, then there are the existential concerns that keep you from falling asleep in the first place. Sorry if you came for a light, astrological romp, but we're going to be focusing on the second kind of fear — particularly how the stars can help you notice your greatest worries.
Ideally, you don't spend a ton of time mulling over the things that scare you most. You might even need a moment to think of your gravest fear. If you aren't sure of what your subconscious dreads, look at what your Zodiac sign values most — and that will give you an idea of what it fears losing.
As much as your sun sign (the sign that you normally read your horoscope for) can influence your general personality (your likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses), you might find that it doesn't quite "get" you when it comes to your fears. If that's the case, we recommend checking what Zodiac sign rules the eighth or 12th house in your birth chart. The former rules, in a sense, transformation and darkness, while the latter rules our unconscious minds and how we reckon with our innermost selves. Either or both of these areas may more clearly indicate the forces that scare you.
For the record, if you see your sun sign reflected in your fears, that's totally fine — and very possible — too. Read on if you're ready to plumb the depths of your sign's psyche.