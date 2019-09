As much as your sun sign (the sign that you normally read your horoscope for) can influence your general personality (your likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses), you might find that it doesn't quite "get" you when it comes to your fears. If that's the case, we recommend checking what Zodiac sign rules the eighth or 12th house in your birth chart . The former rules , in a sense, transformation and darkness, while the latter rules our unconscious minds and how we reckon with our innermost selves. Either or both of these areas may more clearly indicate the forces that scare you.