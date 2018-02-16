The Makeup Trends You Should Try Based On Your Star Sign

Colours have meaning and significance, and they can help you feel like you have the power to transform who you are — like dyeing your hair black after a traumatic breakup or going bleach-blonde to add some light into your life. Darling understands this, and she harnesses that therapeutic energy by encouraging people to go from natural brunette to bright blue, or bathe themselves in a medicinal combination of colour and light. But Darling also explains that utilising certain colours in any aspect of your life can inspire and create change, so if you’re not feeling an aura reading or trying to book an appointment in the colourist’s highly-coveted chair, makeup might just be the answer.