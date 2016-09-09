Are you looking for a way to spice up your LTR? Have you started sleeping with a new partner? Are you itching to try something new and uninspired by generic sex advice? There are countless reasons to seek out new sex positions and it can be hard to know where to start. Why not find one that fits your astrological sign's unique personality?
Lucky for you, we did all the hard work and matched each sign with its most compatible sex position. To do this, we consulted our stargazing friends the Astrotwins — who have the best sign-by-sign personality analyses out there — as well as Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, the book from the founders of sex toy boutique and sex-ed resource Babeland.
With these two amazing resources at our fingertips, we were able to base our selections on what best fits each sign's needs, personality, and physicality. Whether you only identify with one or two common traits of your sign or consider yourself the textbook definition of it, it never hurts to take a new position for a spin. The best-case scenario is you find a new favourite. Plus, you get the extra perk of knowing that it happens to be astrologically ordained.
Of course, these positions aren't the be-all and end-all for your sign's sexual potential — especially if you happen to be a variety-loving Gemini or Sagittarius. If you want to keep exploring, we've got plenty more positions to try, here.
Click through to see what the stars have in store for your sex life.
Lucky for you, we did all the hard work and matched each sign with its most compatible sex position. To do this, we consulted our stargazing friends the Astrotwins — who have the best sign-by-sign personality analyses out there — as well as Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, the book from the founders of sex toy boutique and sex-ed resource Babeland.
With these two amazing resources at our fingertips, we were able to base our selections on what best fits each sign's needs, personality, and physicality. Whether you only identify with one or two common traits of your sign or consider yourself the textbook definition of it, it never hurts to take a new position for a spin. The best-case scenario is you find a new favourite. Plus, you get the extra perk of knowing that it happens to be astrologically ordained.
Of course, these positions aren't the be-all and end-all for your sign's sexual potential — especially if you happen to be a variety-loving Gemini or Sagittarius. If you want to keep exploring, we've got plenty more positions to try, here.
Click through to see what the stars have in store for your sex life.