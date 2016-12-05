R29ers love to travel. But no matter how much we've explored, each of us still has that one spot we keep revisiting — whether in our vacation dreams, or by returning year after year. Some of them are simply so impossibly beautiful that no other place can ever compare; others are dear to us because of the memories we've made there. Whatever the reason, we just can't get enough of these dreamy destinations.
From secluded beaches to bustling cities, far-flung destinations to nearby hideaways, we're sharing 29 of the most amazing places we've ever been. Click through to see if your favorite getaway is on our list, and then tell us about your own happy place in the comments.
From secluded beaches to bustling cities, far-flung destinations to nearby hideaways, we're sharing 29 of the most amazing places we've ever been. Click through to see if your favorite getaway is on our list, and then tell us about your own happy place in the comments.