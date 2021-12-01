TikTok Is Obsessed With Putting Makeup On Dead People (& You Will Be Too)

Depending on the state of the body, TikTok's morticians explain that it can take hours to prepare a dead person. If a body has experienced a traumatic injury, Mimi says that the restorative art process is not easy. "It's incredibly difficult to make everything look smooth and natural," she says. "It takes a lot of focus, time and attention to detail. Car accidents can pose a great challenge when it comes to restoring the deceased. Sometimes there will be burns, wounds, hair loss or other visible damages." In situations like these, morticians do what they can to achieve the most natural appearance with the help of a substance akin to facial filler. "We have mortuary wax that can be used to fill and smooth over wounds," says Mimi. "It is also used to smooth out unwanted texture that is present on the skin. We then apply makeup and other cosmetic products on top of the wax to create a flawless finish. It is virtually invisible."