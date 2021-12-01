TikTok Is Obsessed With Putting Makeup On Dead People (& You Will Be Too)

If you've ended up on mortician-Tok, you've probably heard the story about the funeral director who plucked a dead woman's mole hair, only to be blasted by her family for altering her appearance. Family members do occasionally have aversions to the finished hair and makeup look, says Mimi. "One family was extremely adamant about their grandmother having '90s eyebrows. To err on the side of caution, we pulled up reference photos of that aesthetic to make sure we were on the same page. When the family came in for the viewing, they hated the eyebrows and insisted on fixing them themselves. We provided them with exactly what they asked for but they ended up not liking the way they looked, which is perfectly fine!" Eileen adds that she has had to slightly fix a person's hair or brighten their shade of lipstick, but nobody has ever been horrified. "When I need to fix something, I just quickly and calmly do that without ego. If someone's hair isn't exactly right, I like the opportunity to finesse it and make it perfect."