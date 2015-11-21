Within five minutes of stepping off the ferry boat in Tangier, our adventures in Morocco had officially begun. Friends of ours had told us about how aggressive the salesmen and hustlers could be in this country, and it proved to be true nearly immediately. We already had a guy following us to the parking lot, trying to grab our bags out of our hands, and absolutely insisting that he had the cheapest ride. After a showdown in the parking lot with four other cabbies, we landed on a price, which was no doubt 10 times the average fare. We had a full day to wander the streets of Tangier before we boarded an overnight train to Marrakesh, so we asked to be dropped off near the Medina. We couldn’t seem to find our seat belts in the back seat, and when we asked our cab driver he just cackled and said, "Seatbelts? No seatbelts here. Welcome to Africa!" Then, he floored it...