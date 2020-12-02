Money Diary: A Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner In Wiltshire On 25k

This week: "I am 24 years old and moved to Wiltshire just over a year ago to move in with my partner who is studying nearby, after a stint of doing long distance when I worked in London. It was definitely the right move – not just because living together has been great but the work feels more rewarding and I feel like my new service really looks after me. I work in an IAPT service which provides free psychological support to people experiencing various mental health difficulties across the UK – if you are looking for support yourself, just search IAPT and your area and your local service will appear. We are currently working from home due to COVID and running all of our appointments by phone, which I prefer in some ways as I have gained a couple of hours in my day from not commuting! But I do miss the social aspect of my role from seeing less people face to face.