Money Diary: How I Spent 10k On My Wedding & Still Had A Free Bar

Paying for a wedding really can break the bank, and expenses may vary by tens of thousands, depending on size, location and taste.
Regardless of price, your wedding day should be the happiest day of your life, but planning the money side of things can be a big stressor, especially when you go over budget.
To try and reassure those going through this right now, we asked a whole bunch of recent brides to spill the beans — anonymously, of course — on their every wedding-related expense, from the dress to the table vases...
Click through to find out how this week's couple spent £10,000 – and had a free bar!