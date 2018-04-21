3 p.m. — The day has passed terribly slowly, but I'm supposed to go meet an old boss on the Hill for a life catch-up. I metro over there and he immediately says we're going on a beer run for his staff meeting at 4 (because that's normal). We catch up on the walk and then hang out in his office for a few hours after his meeting, drinking beer and talking about life. I explain my job situation to him (that my current boss is rude and doesn't think women can do literally anything), and he gives me some advice. It's great to see him. I call my dad on the way back to the train to fill him in before heading home.