A Week In Upstate New York On A $31,200 Salary

5:45 a.m. — I get to the boathouse and we watch a safety video. It's hilarious — I don't know how they staged these extreme misfortunes, but they did a great job because it's hard to eject yourself from a boat! The coach asks me to take a boat in the water and, of course, I say yes. I'm really nervous — it's been nine years since I've been on the water and I kinda forgot all the commands, so I wing it. We get in the water and the boat is floating all over the place. I've forgotten how to steer. It's a complete mess and some of the members are getting annoyed. I try my best to stay positive and light-hearted about it, but I'm also frustrated. Docking is my literal nightmare, but we make it back without running into anything. I breathe a sigh of relief.