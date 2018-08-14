3:30 p.m. — I take the call with the regional staff in a one-person cubicle meeting room in my office. This feels very, very weird, but I try not to think about it too much. It turns out to be a very brief call, and a very curt one as well. I don't like the tone of this woman, and I'm getting the sense that she's not happy with what's going on with the local team here — a red flag to me. I quickly speak to the headhunter again, and let her know that I'm going to need a couple of days to process my thoughts and will get back to her in two days.