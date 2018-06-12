A Week In Singapore On A Joint $919,216 Income

11:30 a.m. — We go to watch my husband play soccer. His team wins, but it's bittersweet because so many of his teammates are leaving Singapore within the next month. That's the problem with the expat life — so many friends move away when their jobs here finish up, or they get a better offer somewhere else. I've been to more farewell parties than I can count. I wonder how this will affect my son as he grows up here. Will he have expat friends moving away all of the time? My husband reminds me that we too will be moving away, one day. We're definitely not planning on living here forever. It's an amazing country, but there are so many other places in the world we'd love to live in. As we head home (after paying for parking), we fill up the car with gas. $160.05