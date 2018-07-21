A Week In Shanghai, China, On A $36,000 Salary

9:20 a.m. — Head outside to grab my scooter, only to realise someone cut all the alarms wires and tried to steal it last night while I was sleeping. The bike lock, ignition, and bike seat are all broken — but luckily they weren't able to steal the bike, and the battery inside is still intact. I run to ask my security guard for help in my broken Mandarin, but he says the security cameras outside our building are broken...so that's not very helpful. I grab a Mobike and head to work in a panic. I just got my scooter a few months ago and it cost $400, so this definitely puts a damper on my mood. $0.14