A Week Of Being Unemployed In San Jose, CA

12:30 a.m. — The friend who has cousins in Chi is drunk at this point. I find it low-key hilarious because this is his girlfriend's first time seeing him on this level and she is not having it. (They have been dating for about four months.) Still, he is having the time of his life with his family and that's all that really matters, right? We go to Furious Spoon for ramen and you guessed it, more alcohol. M. and I get the Furious ramen to share, and it is pretty good for a ramen joint that probably serves drunkards. I pay. $17.24