A Week In San Diego, CA, On A $112,500 Salary

8:45 a.m. — Clean out the fridge for any items that have spoiled over the week. I hate wasting food, so this always make me a bit sad, but we are generally pretty good at eating through leftovers. I put everything away, start the dishwasher, and make myself an everything bagel with avocado, cream cheese, and tomatoes for breakfast. Two of my friends text me asking if I'm free, but I don't feel great and I need a day to decompress. A year ago, I said yes to everything, and as a result, I overextended myself professionally and personally, so I am really focusing on making time for myself and being able to say no. So instead of a year of yes, I am calling this a year of no. I know it sounds awful, but it's important for me to focus on my health, both physical and emotional.