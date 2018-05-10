6 a.m. — I get up with the alarm and eat the granola bar on my bedside table before even getting out of bed. I'm just transitioning into my second trimester of pregnancy and the nausea hasn't let up yet. I've found that eating small meals throughout the day helps keep my energy up (“up” is relative) and prevents some of the nausea. I let our dog out and she happily stays in the backyard while I shower and get ready for my day. Then I answer emails and bill my time from the previous week from my home office in order to let the dog stay outside a little longer. Usually I don't worry about our dog in the mornings because my husband works from home and takes care of her, but he's out of town today, so the morning routine is on me. This means I leave for work later than usual. I would stay and work from home during the morning, but I have a flight to catch at 1 p.m. and several team meetings before that. I'm out the door by 7:30.